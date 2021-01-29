Brokerages Set Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target at $19.20

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 6,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,378. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 345,293 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at $3,359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.