Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $68.75

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,184. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of -175.72, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

