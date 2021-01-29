Brokerages Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

VIR stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 155,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of -0.99.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $217,138.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,630.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,744 shares of company stock worth $2,906,558. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

