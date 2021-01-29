Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 889,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $2,694,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sientra by 153.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sientra by 370.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 119,204 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

