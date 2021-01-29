Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the highest is ($0.91). Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $70.11. 30,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

