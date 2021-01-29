Brokerages Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of OPCH opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

