Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. InterDigital reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in InterDigital by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1,251.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

