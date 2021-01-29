Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $52.22 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $204.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $206.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $207.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Several analysts have commented on GSBC shares. TheStreet upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,506. The company has a market cap of $680.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

