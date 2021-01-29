Brokerages Expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. 114,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0336 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

