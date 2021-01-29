Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.