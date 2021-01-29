Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.