Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.76. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,372,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 22,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

