Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.42 and the highest is $6.72. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.36 to $26.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $28.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.12 to $29.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $933,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.74 and a 200-day moving average of $376.43. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $470.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

