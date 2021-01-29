British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) (LON:BSC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BSC opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.36. The firm has a market cap of £66.86 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

Get British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) alerts:

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (BSC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.