British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,222. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

