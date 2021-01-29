British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 618.9% in January

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 618.9% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 5,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

