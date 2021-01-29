Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 1,041,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 758,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.
BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
