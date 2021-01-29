Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 1,041,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 758,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.