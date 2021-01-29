Brigham Minerals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.74 million, a P/E ratio of -692.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 406,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 195,881 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.