BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of BBIO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 1,322,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,143 shares of company stock worth $6,791,563. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.