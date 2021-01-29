Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.66 million.

Shares of BDGE traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDGE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $554,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.