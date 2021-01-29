Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Announces Earnings Results

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Bridge Bancorp stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 26,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.14. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc acquired 21,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

