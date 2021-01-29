Brian Poulliot Sells 28,450 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

