Brave Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $278.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.19 and a 200-day moving average of $274.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

