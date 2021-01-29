Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,540,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after buying an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 202,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,288.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.