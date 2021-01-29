BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Up 24,640.0% in January

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 24,640.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,784,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BOXS remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,341. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

