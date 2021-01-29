BOX Token (BOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $803,757.26

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $803,757.26 and $7.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.00467863 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

