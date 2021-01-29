BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:BOX opened at $17.96 on Monday. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BOX by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,766,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,548,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

