Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.90

Shares of Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 3154529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.14.

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

