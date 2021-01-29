Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 44.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 399,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,213. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

