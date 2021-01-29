Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,456,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,869,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.66. 863,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,986,270. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

