BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.23.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE BWA opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

