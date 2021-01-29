Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. Boozt AB has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.