Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.822-7.912 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.08.

BAH stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

