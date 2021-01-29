Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $95.40 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.