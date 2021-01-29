Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.23.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

