Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.72. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 5,358,939 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD.B. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.52.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.