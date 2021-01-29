BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.02 ($56.50).

BNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

EPA:BNP traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €41.21 ($48.48). 5,236,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.05. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

