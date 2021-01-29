BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.02 ($56.50).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €41.21 ($48.48) on Monday. BNP Paribas SA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.05.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.