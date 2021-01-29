BMO Capital Markets Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $33.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

PWCDF stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

