BMO Capital Markets Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $65.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HALO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

