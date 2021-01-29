BMO Capital Markets Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $115.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIB. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.41.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

