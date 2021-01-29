B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 12,166.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BMRRY opened at $30.18 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.70%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

