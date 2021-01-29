Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $34.98 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00814324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.58 or 0.04008561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017327 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,646,256 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

