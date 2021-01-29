Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 109,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

