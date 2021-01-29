Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.97. 910,548 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.22. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.