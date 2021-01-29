Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 1,469 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $517.87. 315,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The company has a market cap of $320.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.39 and a 200-day moving average of $509.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

