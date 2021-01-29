Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,493. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.