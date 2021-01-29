Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $5.94 on Friday, hitting $300.13. The company had a trading volume of 787,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,160. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $312.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.36 and a 200-day moving average of $294.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

