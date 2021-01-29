Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:NVS traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.18. 75,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

