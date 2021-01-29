Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post $146.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.74 million and the highest is $148.10 million. Blucora posted sales of $149.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $746.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.53 million to $747.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $800.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $805.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at about $2,067,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 512.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 14,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $797.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

