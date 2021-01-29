Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 392,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 208,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

